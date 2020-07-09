Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fairview, TX
/
1046 Hart Road
Last updated April 22 2020
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1046 Hart Road
1046 Hart Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
1046 Hart Rd, Fairview, TX 75069
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great SHORT Term, 1-12 month lease in the Country setting on 1 acre lot. Below market price. On Private Road. Fairview, Lovejoy School Dist.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1046 Hart Road have any available units?
1046 Hart Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairview, TX
.
What amenities does 1046 Hart Road have?
Some of 1046 Hart Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1046 Hart Road currently offering any rent specials?
1046 Hart Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 Hart Road pet-friendly?
No, 1046 Hart Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairview
.
Does 1046 Hart Road offer parking?
Yes, 1046 Hart Road offers parking.
Does 1046 Hart Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 Hart Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 Hart Road have a pool?
No, 1046 Hart Road does not have a pool.
Does 1046 Hart Road have accessible units?
No, 1046 Hart Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 Hart Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1046 Hart Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1046 Hart Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1046 Hart Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District