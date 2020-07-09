All apartments in Fairview
Find more places like 1046 Hart Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairview, TX
/
1046 Hart Road
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:22 PM

1046 Hart Road

1046 Hart Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairview
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1046 Hart Rd, Fairview, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great SHORT Term, 1-12 month lease in the Country setting on 1 acre lot. Below market price. On Private Road. Fairview, Lovejoy School Dist.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 Hart Road have any available units?
1046 Hart Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, TX.
What amenities does 1046 Hart Road have?
Some of 1046 Hart Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 Hart Road currently offering any rent specials?
1046 Hart Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 Hart Road pet-friendly?
No, 1046 Hart Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview.
Does 1046 Hart Road offer parking?
Yes, 1046 Hart Road offers parking.
Does 1046 Hart Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 Hart Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 Hart Road have a pool?
No, 1046 Hart Road does not have a pool.
Does 1046 Hart Road have accessible units?
No, 1046 Hart Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 Hart Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1046 Hart Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1046 Hart Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1046 Hart Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sorrel Fairview Apartments
351 Sugarloaf Trail
Fairview, TX 75069
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr
Fairview, TX 75069
Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd
Fairview, TX 75069

Similar Pages

Fairview 1 BedroomsFairview 2 Bedrooms
Fairview Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairview Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fairview Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TX
Krum, TXHickory Creek, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District