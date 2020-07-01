7510 SECRETARIAT LN

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Ranch Home on 5 Acres in Fair Oaks Ranch * Remodeled Throughout * 3 Bdrm / 2 Bath with Rolling Hill Country views * Open Floor Plan * High Ceilings * Granite Kitchen Counters * New Stainless Steel Appliances * Large Master Bedroom & Elegant Master Bath w/ Double Vanity & Rain Shower * Large Covered Patio * Mature Oaks* Lots of Room for Kids & Family Fun * Two City Parks * Boerne Schools * Yard/Lawn Service is included for All 5 Acres.