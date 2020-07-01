Beautiful Ranch Home on 5 Acres in Fair Oaks Ranch * Remodeled Throughout * 3 Bdrm / 2 Bath with Rolling Hill Country views * Open Floor Plan * High Ceilings * Granite Kitchen Counters * New Stainless Steel Appliances * Large Master Bedroom & Elegant Master Bath w/ Double Vanity & Rain Shower * Large Covered Patio * Mature Oaks* Lots of Room for Kids & Family Fun * Two City Parks * Boerne Schools * Yard/Lawn Service is included for All 5 Acres.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7510 SECRETARIAT LN have any available units?
7510 SECRETARIAT LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 7510 SECRETARIAT LN have?
Some of 7510 SECRETARIAT LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7510 SECRETARIAT LN currently offering any rent specials?
7510 SECRETARIAT LN is not currently offering any rent specials.