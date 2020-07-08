All apartments in Fair Oaks Ranch
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:43 PM

22 Falls Terrace

22 Falls Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22 Falls Terrace, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX 78015
Fair Oaks Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
To put it simply, you are going to absolutely love this home! You'll be dazzled by the upgrades and features throughout. Rich wood floors, archways and art nooks, incredible tile details in the bathrooms, gameroom and balcony, and one of the lushest backyards you will ever see. Kitchen has commercial grade Viking stainless steel applainces and wood beam ceiling. Master suite features a clawfoot tub and walk-in shower. Third bay of garage is perfect for your golfcart. Seller financing available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Falls Terrace have any available units?
22 Falls Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 22 Falls Terrace have?
Some of 22 Falls Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Falls Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
22 Falls Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Falls Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 22 Falls Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks Ranch.
Does 22 Falls Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 22 Falls Terrace offers parking.
Does 22 Falls Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Falls Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Falls Terrace have a pool?
No, 22 Falls Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 22 Falls Terrace have accessible units?
No, 22 Falls Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Falls Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Falls Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Falls Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Falls Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

