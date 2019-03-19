All apartments in Everman
Last updated March 19 2019

728 Heathcliff Drive

728 Heathcliff Drive
Location

728 Heathcliff Drive, Everman, TX 76140

air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Everman has recently been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

