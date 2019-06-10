All apartments in Everman
613 Windsor Drive
613 Windsor Drive

613 Windsor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

613 Windsor Drive, Everman, TX 76140

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Windsor Drive have any available units?
613 Windsor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 613 Windsor Drive have?
Some of 613 Windsor Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Windsor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
613 Windsor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Windsor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 613 Windsor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everman.
Does 613 Windsor Drive offer parking?
No, 613 Windsor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 613 Windsor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Windsor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Windsor Drive have a pool?
No, 613 Windsor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 613 Windsor Drive have accessible units?
No, 613 Windsor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Windsor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 Windsor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Windsor Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 613 Windsor Drive has units with air conditioning.

