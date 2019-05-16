All apartments in Everman
Everman, TX
609 Windsor Drive
609 Windsor Drive

609 Windsor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

609 Windsor Drive, Everman, TX 76140

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

