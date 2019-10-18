All apartments in Everman
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:13 PM

405 Chambers Creek Drive South

405 Chambers Creek Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

405 Chambers Creek Drive South, Everman, TX 76140

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with a fireplace and a vaulted ceilings! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Qualified resident to receive $250 off November's rent if move in on or before October 31st!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Chambers Creek Drive South have any available units?
405 Chambers Creek Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everman, TX.
Is 405 Chambers Creek Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
405 Chambers Creek Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Chambers Creek Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Chambers Creek Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 405 Chambers Creek Drive South offer parking?
Yes, 405 Chambers Creek Drive South offers parking.
Does 405 Chambers Creek Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Chambers Creek Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Chambers Creek Drive South have a pool?
No, 405 Chambers Creek Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 405 Chambers Creek Drive South have accessible units?
No, 405 Chambers Creek Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Chambers Creek Drive South have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Chambers Creek Drive South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Chambers Creek Drive South have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Chambers Creek Drive South does not have units with air conditioning.

