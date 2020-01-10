This beautiful 5bd-2.5ba-2ga home in Everman has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 309 Deer Creek Rd have any available units?
309 Deer Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everman, TX.
What amenities does 309 Deer Creek Rd have?
Some of 309 Deer Creek Rd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Deer Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
309 Deer Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Deer Creek Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Deer Creek Rd is pet friendly.
Does 309 Deer Creek Rd offer parking?
Yes, 309 Deer Creek Rd offers parking.
Does 309 Deer Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Deer Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Deer Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 309 Deer Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 309 Deer Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 309 Deer Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Deer Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Deer Creek Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Deer Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 309 Deer Creek Rd has units with air conditioning.
