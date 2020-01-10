All apartments in Everman
Find more places like 309 Deer Creek Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everman, TX
/
309 Deer Creek Rd
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:51 AM

309 Deer Creek Rd

309 Deer Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

309 Deer Creek Road, Everman, TX 76140

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 5bd-2.5ba-2ga home in Everman has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Deer Creek Rd have any available units?
309 Deer Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everman, TX.
What amenities does 309 Deer Creek Rd have?
Some of 309 Deer Creek Rd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Deer Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
309 Deer Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Deer Creek Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Deer Creek Rd is pet friendly.
Does 309 Deer Creek Rd offer parking?
Yes, 309 Deer Creek Rd offers parking.
Does 309 Deer Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Deer Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Deer Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 309 Deer Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 309 Deer Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 309 Deer Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Deer Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Deer Creek Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Deer Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 309 Deer Creek Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBurleson, TXMansfield, TXBenbrook, TXHaltom City, TXWestworth Village, TXRichland Hills, TX
White Settlement, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXSaginaw, TXMidlothian, TXCedar Hill, TXKeller, TXSouthlake, TXAledo, TXAzle, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District