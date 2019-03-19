All apartments in Everman
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

308 Coury Road

308 Coury Road · No Longer Available
Location

308 Coury Road, Everman, TX 76140
Everman Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,515 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home tiled hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with white appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Coury Road have any available units?
308 Coury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everman, TX.
Is 308 Coury Road currently offering any rent specials?
308 Coury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Coury Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Coury Road is pet friendly.
Does 308 Coury Road offer parking?
No, 308 Coury Road does not offer parking.
Does 308 Coury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Coury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Coury Road have a pool?
No, 308 Coury Road does not have a pool.
Does 308 Coury Road have accessible units?
No, 308 Coury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Coury Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Coury Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Coury Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Coury Road does not have units with air conditioning.

