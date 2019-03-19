All apartments in Everman
Find more places like 105 Coury Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everman, TX
/
105 Coury Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

105 Coury Road

105 Coury Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

105 Coury Road, Everman, TX 76140
Everman Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute home with big backyard and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This home has been updated with new paint and carpet. Very large backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Coury Road have any available units?
105 Coury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everman, TX.
What amenities does 105 Coury Road have?
Some of 105 Coury Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Coury Road currently offering any rent specials?
105 Coury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Coury Road pet-friendly?
No, 105 Coury Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everman.
Does 105 Coury Road offer parking?
Yes, 105 Coury Road offers parking.
Does 105 Coury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Coury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Coury Road have a pool?
No, 105 Coury Road does not have a pool.
Does 105 Coury Road have accessible units?
No, 105 Coury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Coury Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Coury Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Coury Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Coury Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBurleson, TXMansfield, TXBenbrook, TXHaltom City, TXWestworth Village, TXRichland Hills, TX
White Settlement, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXSaginaw, TXMidlothian, TXCedar Hill, TXKeller, TXSouthlake, TXAledo, TXAzle, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District