Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Everman
Find more places like 105 Coury Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Everman, TX
/
105 Coury Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
105 Coury Road
105 Coury Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
105 Coury Road, Everman, TX 76140
Everman Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute home with big backyard and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This home has been updated with new paint and carpet. Very large backyard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 Coury Road have any available units?
105 Coury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Everman, TX
.
What amenities does 105 Coury Road have?
Some of 105 Coury Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 105 Coury Road currently offering any rent specials?
105 Coury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Coury Road pet-friendly?
No, 105 Coury Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Everman
.
Does 105 Coury Road offer parking?
Yes, 105 Coury Road offers parking.
Does 105 Coury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Coury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Coury Road have a pool?
No, 105 Coury Road does not have a pool.
Does 105 Coury Road have accessible units?
No, 105 Coury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Coury Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Coury Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Coury Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Coury Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Burleson, TX
Mansfield, TX
Benbrook, TX
Haltom City, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Richland Hills, TX
White Settlement, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Cleburne, TX
Hurst, TX
Saginaw, TX
Midlothian, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Keller, TX
Southlake, TX
Aledo, TX
Azle, TX
Duncanville, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District