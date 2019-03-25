All apartments in Everman
1037 Russell Road

1037 Russell Road · No Longer Available
Location

1037 Russell Road, Everman, TX 76140
Everman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful fully renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in Everman. You will enjoy entertaining in this home! The kitchen is spacious with lots of natural light. The floor plan boasts an open concept feel. You will truly enjoy it! All three bedrooms have large closets, ceiling fans and wood flooring throughout. Appliances such as microwave, dish washer, and oven/stove range all included. Home has spacious backyard and 2 car garage. Will be ready for move in 3/30/2019. This house won't last! Contact us today to learn how you can make this your dream home! Very close to schools, several restaurants and easy access to 35W.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 Russell Road have any available units?
1037 Russell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everman, TX.
What amenities does 1037 Russell Road have?
Some of 1037 Russell Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 Russell Road currently offering any rent specials?
1037 Russell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 Russell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1037 Russell Road is pet friendly.
Does 1037 Russell Road offer parking?
Yes, 1037 Russell Road offers parking.
Does 1037 Russell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 Russell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 Russell Road have a pool?
No, 1037 Russell Road does not have a pool.
Does 1037 Russell Road have accessible units?
No, 1037 Russell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 Russell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 Russell Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1037 Russell Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1037 Russell Road has units with air conditioning.

