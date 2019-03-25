1037 Russell Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful fully renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in Everman. You will enjoy entertaining in this home! The kitchen is spacious with lots of natural light. The floor plan boasts an open concept feel. You will truly enjoy it! All three bedrooms have large closets, ceiling fans and wood flooring throughout. Appliances such as microwave, dish washer, and oven/stove range all included. Home has spacious backyard and 2 car garage. Will be ready for move in 3/30/2019. This house won't last! Contact us today to learn how you can make this your dream home! Very close to schools, several restaurants and easy access to 35W.