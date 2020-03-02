Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Everman
Find more places like 1004 Marlene Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Everman, TX
/
1004 Marlene Drive
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:05 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1004 Marlene Drive
1004 Marlene Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1004 Marlene Drive, Everman, TX 76140
Everman Park
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
A great 3BD-2BA-2GA home located in Everman. Large living area, galley style kitchen. Large fenced backyard - great for entertaining! Close to I-35, shopping, dining and parks. Everman ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1004 Marlene Drive have any available units?
1004 Marlene Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Everman, TX
.
Is 1004 Marlene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Marlene Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Marlene Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1004 Marlene Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Everman
.
Does 1004 Marlene Drive offer parking?
No, 1004 Marlene Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1004 Marlene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Marlene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Marlene Drive have a pool?
No, 1004 Marlene Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Marlene Drive have accessible units?
No, 1004 Marlene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Marlene Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 Marlene Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Marlene Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 Marlene Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Burleson, TX
Mansfield, TX
Benbrook, TX
Haltom City, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Richland Hills, TX
White Settlement, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Cleburne, TX
Hurst, TX
Saginaw, TX
Midlothian, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Keller, TX
Southlake, TX
Aledo, TX
Azle, TX
Duncanville, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District