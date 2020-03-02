All apartments in Everman
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:05 AM

1004 Marlene Drive

1004 Marlene Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Marlene Drive, Everman, TX 76140
Everman Park

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
A great 3BD-2BA-2GA home located in Everman. Large living area, galley style kitchen. Large fenced backyard - great for entertaining! Close to I-35, shopping, dining and parks. Everman ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Marlene Drive have any available units?
1004 Marlene Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everman, TX.
Is 1004 Marlene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Marlene Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Marlene Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1004 Marlene Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everman.
Does 1004 Marlene Drive offer parking?
No, 1004 Marlene Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1004 Marlene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Marlene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Marlene Drive have a pool?
No, 1004 Marlene Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Marlene Drive have accessible units?
No, 1004 Marlene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Marlene Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 Marlene Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Marlene Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 Marlene Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

