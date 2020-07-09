All apartments in Euless
Willow Ridge

1050 West Ash Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1050 West Ash Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Area: Hurst-Euless-Bedford

Hurst 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $970-1,005 / 626-810sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Pool, Assigned parking, Hot Tub, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Carports
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1084

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Willow Ridge have any available units?
Willow Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does Willow Ridge have?
Some of Willow Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willow Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Willow Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Willow Ridge pet-friendly?
No, Willow Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does Willow Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Willow Ridge offers parking.
Does Willow Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Willow Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Willow Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Willow Ridge has a pool.
Does Willow Ridge have accessible units?
No, Willow Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Willow Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Willow Ridge has units with dishwashers.

