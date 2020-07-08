All apartments in Euless
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 PM

Villa Bella

1304 Raider Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Raider Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Area: Hurst-Euless-Bedford

Hurst 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $712-779 / 612-629sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Perimeter fence, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop
Interior Amenities: Walk-in closets, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Non-carpeted flooring, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1085

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa Bella have any available units?
Villa Bella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does Villa Bella have?
Some of Villa Bella's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa Bella currently offering any rent specials?
Villa Bella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villa Bella pet-friendly?
No, Villa Bella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does Villa Bella offer parking?
Yes, Villa Bella offers parking.
Does Villa Bella have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villa Bella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa Bella have a pool?
No, Villa Bella does not have a pool.
Does Villa Bella have accessible units?
No, Villa Bella does not have accessible units.
Does Villa Bella have units with dishwashers?
No, Villa Bella does not have units with dishwashers.

