Vickery Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious apartments in the Mid Cities - Property Id: 232088



We offers all the comforts of home in a setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm & inviting apartment community is nestled in Euless, TX where everything you love is just minutes away. Conveniently close to major highway, DFW Airport, local shopping, dining, & entertainment. For more information, or if you require a reasonable accommodation, please call our office & we will be happy to discuss your needs. Ofrecemos todas las comodidades del hogar en un entorno inmejorable. Es hora de que te mimes con el estilo de vida que siempre mereciste. Nuestro clido y acogedor complejo de apartamentos est ubicado en Euless, TX, donde todo lo que amas es a solo minutos de distancia. Convenientemente cerca de la autopista principal, el aeropuerto DFW, tiendas locales, restaurantes y lugares de entretenimiento. Si gusta ms informacion, o si usted require un acomodo razonable, favor de llamar nuestra oficina.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232088

