Oak Park by ARIUM.

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel bathtub extra storage ice maker oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center carport courtyard gym parking pool garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal playground

Welcome home to Oak Park Apartment Homes in Euless, Texas, a lovely suburb of Dallas! Centrally located just one mile off Highways 183, 360 and 121, our community is conveniently set in Euless within walking distance to several major grocery stores and banks. We are a short five minute drive to DFW Airport!Our community boasts 5 resort-style swimming pools, 2 basketball courts, 2 tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness zone, an executive business center and private park.Oak Park offers studio apartments as well as 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with 10 distinct floor plans to choose from. Select homes have been given complete makeovers which include granite style countertops, stainless and black appliances and ceramic tile entryways! Our homes also boast intrusions alarms, covered parking and modern two-inch blinds. Call or stop by today to schedule a personal tour of Oak Park!