Home
/
Euless, TX
/
Ash Lane
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:12 AM

Ash Lane

601 East Ash Lane · No Longer Available
Location

601 East Ash Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Villages of Bear Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
internet access
Area: Hurst/ Euless/ Bedford 

Euless 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $805 / 640sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Concierge Services, W/D rental($45/mo), Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 
 

Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1053

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit

 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ash Lane have any available units?
Ash Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does Ash Lane have?
Some of Ash Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ash Lane currently offering any rent specials?
Ash Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ash Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, Ash Lane is pet friendly.
Does Ash Lane offer parking?
Yes, Ash Lane offers parking.
Does Ash Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ash Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ash Lane have a pool?
Yes, Ash Lane has a pool.
Does Ash Lane have accessible units?
Yes, Ash Lane has accessible units.
Does Ash Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ash Lane has units with dishwashers.

