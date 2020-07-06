All apartments in Euless
Last updated November 1 2019 at 1:52 PM

928 Estelle Drive

928 Estelle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

928 Estelle Dr, Euless, TX 76040
Oakwood Terrace Euless

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Gorgeous BRAND NEW corner story Townhome available FOR LEASE in EULESS ISD. Beautiful finish out and upgrades include stainless steel appliances, all wooden floors throughout the first floor. Property has sidewalks with lots of room to roam and HOA offers a water fountain and walking area to enjoy the outdoors. Conveniently located off of HWY 10 and just a few minutes from grocery shopping and other new retail and restaurant developments. Don't miss out on your opportunity to lease a luxurious brand new townhome without the hassle of maintaining the yard. Call for details.. HURRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 Estelle Drive have any available units?
928 Estelle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 928 Estelle Drive have?
Some of 928 Estelle Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 Estelle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
928 Estelle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 Estelle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 928 Estelle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 928 Estelle Drive offer parking?
No, 928 Estelle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 928 Estelle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 Estelle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 Estelle Drive have a pool?
No, 928 Estelle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 928 Estelle Drive have accessible units?
No, 928 Estelle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 928 Estelle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 928 Estelle Drive has units with dishwashers.

