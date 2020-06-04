924 Estelle Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher new construction recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Gorgeous BRAND NEW two story Townhomes available FOR LEASE in EULESS ISD. Beautiful finish out and upgrades include stainless steel appliances, all wooden floors throughout the first floor. Property has sidewalks with lots of room to roam and HOA offers a water fountain and walking area to enjoy the outdoors. Conveniently located off of HWY 10 and just a few minutes from grocery shopping and other new retail and restaurant developments. Don't miss out on your opportunity to lease a luxurious brand new townhome without the hassle of maintaining the yard. Call for details.. HURRY!