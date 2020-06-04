All apartments in Euless
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:39 PM

924 Estelle Drive

924 Estelle Ave · No Longer Available
Location

924 Estelle Ave, Euless, TX 76040
Oakwood Terrace Euless

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Gorgeous BRAND NEW two story Townhomes available FOR LEASE in EULESS ISD. Beautiful finish out and upgrades include stainless steel appliances, all wooden floors throughout the first floor. Property has sidewalks with lots of room to roam and HOA offers a water fountain and walking area to enjoy the outdoors. Conveniently located off of HWY 10 and just a few minutes from grocery shopping and other new retail and restaurant developments. Don't miss out on your opportunity to lease a luxurious brand new townhome without the hassle of maintaining the yard. Call for details.. HURRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Estelle Drive have any available units?
924 Estelle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 Estelle Drive have?
Some of 924 Estelle Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Estelle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
924 Estelle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Estelle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 924 Estelle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 924 Estelle Drive offer parking?
No, 924 Estelle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 924 Estelle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 Estelle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Estelle Drive have a pool?
No, 924 Estelle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 924 Estelle Drive have accessible units?
No, 924 Estelle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Estelle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 Estelle Drive has units with dishwashers.

