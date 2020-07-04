Rent Calculator
908 Harwood Court
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:26 AM
908 Harwood Court
908 Harwood Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
908 Harwood Court, Euless, TX 76039
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, and study. well kept home with with lots of upgrades. in Gated community with community pool. Close to major freeways, shopping and entertainment. **** A MUST SEE***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 908 Harwood Court have any available units?
908 Harwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Euless, TX
.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Euless Rent Report
.
What amenities does 908 Harwood Court have?
Some of 908 Harwood Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 908 Harwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
908 Harwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Harwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 908 Harwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Euless
.
Does 908 Harwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 908 Harwood Court offers parking.
Does 908 Harwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Harwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Harwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 908 Harwood Court has a pool.
Does 908 Harwood Court have accessible units?
No, 908 Harwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Harwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Harwood Court has units with dishwashers.
