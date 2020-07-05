Rent Calculator
808 Blessing Creek Drive
808 Blessing Creek Drive
808 Blessing Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
808 Blessing Creek Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Woodcreek
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location location location great 2 bed 2bath half duplex with north euless schools close to major freeways in euless. Light and bright home with open kitchen. Available immediately
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 808 Blessing Creek Drive have any available units?
808 Blessing Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Euless, TX
.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Euless Rent Report
.
Is 808 Blessing Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
808 Blessing Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Blessing Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 808 Blessing Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Euless
.
Does 808 Blessing Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 808 Blessing Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 808 Blessing Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Blessing Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Blessing Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 808 Blessing Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 808 Blessing Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 808 Blessing Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Blessing Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 Blessing Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Blessing Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Blessing Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
