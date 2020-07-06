Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with gas fireplace, tile and carpet throughout located in popular area of Euless within highly rated school district. Home is conveniently located near major freeways. Sure to go quick!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 Koen Lane have any available units?
801 Koen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Koen Lane have?
Some of 801 Koen Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Koen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
801 Koen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.