801 Koen Lane
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:11 AM

801 Koen Lane

801 Koen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

801 Koen Lane, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with gas fireplace, tile and carpet throughout located in popular area of Euless within highly rated school district. Home is conveniently located near major freeways. Sure to go quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Koen Lane have any available units?
801 Koen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Koen Lane have?
Some of 801 Koen Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Koen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
801 Koen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Koen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 801 Koen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 801 Koen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 801 Koen Lane offers parking.
Does 801 Koen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Koen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Koen Lane have a pool?
No, 801 Koen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 801 Koen Lane have accessible units?
No, 801 Koen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Koen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Koen Lane has units with dishwashers.

