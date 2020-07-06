All apartments in Euless
713 Jonathan Dr

713 Jonathan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

713 Jonathan Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/613815f06f ---- Enjoy plenty of space in this 2 story single family with large backyard. All appliances included with this rental! 4 large rooms on second floor including massive master treat. Schedule today for a showing! Disposal Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Jonathan Dr have any available units?
713 Jonathan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 Jonathan Dr have?
Some of 713 Jonathan Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Jonathan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
713 Jonathan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Jonathan Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 Jonathan Dr is pet friendly.
Does 713 Jonathan Dr offer parking?
No, 713 Jonathan Dr does not offer parking.
Does 713 Jonathan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Jonathan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Jonathan Dr have a pool?
No, 713 Jonathan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 713 Jonathan Dr have accessible units?
No, 713 Jonathan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Jonathan Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 Jonathan Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

