All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 710 Brownstone Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
710 Brownstone Street
Last updated June 23 2019 at 10:12 AM

710 Brownstone Street

710 Brownstone Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

710 Brownstone Street, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
House is in renovation with new flooring and new modern grey painting. Available moving date is July 1 2019.
4 bedroom and 2 bathroom. Beautiful backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Brownstone Street have any available units?
710 Brownstone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 Brownstone Street have?
Some of 710 Brownstone Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Brownstone Street currently offering any rent specials?
710 Brownstone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Brownstone Street pet-friendly?
No, 710 Brownstone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 710 Brownstone Street offer parking?
Yes, 710 Brownstone Street offers parking.
Does 710 Brownstone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Brownstone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Brownstone Street have a pool?
No, 710 Brownstone Street does not have a pool.
Does 710 Brownstone Street have accessible units?
No, 710 Brownstone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Brownstone Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 Brownstone Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reagan at Bear Creek
2001 TX-360 S
Euless, TX 76039
The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr
Euless, TX 76039
The Franciscan at Bear Creek
1600 Village Dr
Euless, TX 76039
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd
Euless, TX 76040
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360
Euless, TX 76039
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd
Euless, TX 76039
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary