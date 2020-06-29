Rent Calculator
710 Brownstone Street
Last updated June 23 2019 at 10:12 AM
710 Brownstone Street
710 Brownstone Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
710 Brownstone Street, Euless, TX 76039
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
House is in renovation with new flooring and new modern grey painting. Available moving date is July 1 2019.
4 bedroom and 2 bathroom. Beautiful backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 710 Brownstone Street have any available units?
710 Brownstone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Euless, TX
.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Euless Rent Report
.
What amenities does 710 Brownstone Street have?
Some of 710 Brownstone Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 710 Brownstone Street currently offering any rent specials?
710 Brownstone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Brownstone Street pet-friendly?
No, 710 Brownstone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Euless
.
Does 710 Brownstone Street offer parking?
Yes, 710 Brownstone Street offers parking.
Does 710 Brownstone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Brownstone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Brownstone Street have a pool?
No, 710 Brownstone Street does not have a pool.
Does 710 Brownstone Street have accessible units?
No, 710 Brownstone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Brownstone Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 Brownstone Street has units with dishwashers.
