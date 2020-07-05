GV COLLEYVILLE HERITAGE SCHOOLS * AMAZING NEW SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS WITHIN 1 MILE * VAULTED CEILINGS * OPEN LIVING DEN W CORNER FIREPLACE *. THIRD BEDROOM COULD BE STUDY OR 2ND LIVING AREA * CORNER UNIT W FENCED BACK YARD STORAGE BUILDING * AVAIL. AFTER FEB. 1 * ONE PET UNDER 20 LBS * APT FEE $45 PER ADULT * PHOTO ID * PAY CHECK STUBS * TREC APPLICATION * CALL CSS FOR SECURITY CODE * OWNER AGENT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 623 CANTERBURY Street have any available units?
623 CANTERBURY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 CANTERBURY Street have?
Some of 623 CANTERBURY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 CANTERBURY Street currently offering any rent specials?
623 CANTERBURY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 CANTERBURY Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 CANTERBURY Street is pet friendly.
Does 623 CANTERBURY Street offer parking?
No, 623 CANTERBURY Street does not offer parking.
Does 623 CANTERBURY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 CANTERBURY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 CANTERBURY Street have a pool?
No, 623 CANTERBURY Street does not have a pool.
Does 623 CANTERBURY Street have accessible units?
No, 623 CANTERBURY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 623 CANTERBURY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 CANTERBURY Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)