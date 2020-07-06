614 Dickey Drive

Remodeled and updated 1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 large living areas, gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, wood flooring, split bedrooms where master is separate from other bedrooms, large backyard, great neighborhood. Ready now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
