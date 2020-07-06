All apartments in Euless
614 Dickey Drive
614 Dickey Drive

614 Dickey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

614 Dickey Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled and updated 1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 large living areas, gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, wood flooring, split bedrooms where master is separate from other bedrooms, large backyard, great neighborhood. Ready now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Dickey Drive have any available units?
614 Dickey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 614 Dickey Drive have?
Some of 614 Dickey Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Dickey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
614 Dickey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Dickey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 614 Dickey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 614 Dickey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 614 Dickey Drive offers parking.
Does 614 Dickey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 Dickey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Dickey Drive have a pool?
No, 614 Dickey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 614 Dickey Drive have accessible units?
No, 614 Dickey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Dickey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 Dickey Drive has units with dishwashers.

