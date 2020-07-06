All apartments in Euless
612 Mesa Drive
612 Mesa Drive

612 Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

612 Mesa Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,575 sf home is located in Euless, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

