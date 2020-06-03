610 Port Royale Way

Beautiful, very well maintained home. 4 bedrooms, 1 bedroom down and a Huge master and 2 bedrooms on level 2. nice size backyard. close to major freeways, entertainment, shopping and DFW airport. Well acclaimed HEB schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
