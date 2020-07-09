Rent Calculator
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
604 Cannon Drive
604 Cannon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
604 Cannon Drive, Euless, TX 76040
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly updated 3 bed 2 bath HEB school home. New appliances, New floor, new paint, and many more update. Huge lot with mature trees and storage building.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 604 Cannon Drive have any available units?
604 Cannon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Euless, TX
.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
Euless Rent Report
.
Is 604 Cannon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
604 Cannon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Cannon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 604 Cannon Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Euless
.
Does 604 Cannon Drive offer parking?
No, 604 Cannon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 604 Cannon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Cannon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Cannon Drive have a pool?
No, 604 Cannon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 604 Cannon Drive have accessible units?
No, 604 Cannon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Cannon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Cannon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Cannon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Cannon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
