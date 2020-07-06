Rent Calculator
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
601 W Mills Drive
Last updated December 6 2019
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
601 W Mills Drive
601 West Mills Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
601 West Mills Drive, Euless, TX 76040
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
FRESHLY updated Euless home. HEB school. Corner lot with 4 beds and 1.1 baths. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Open concept floor plan and lot more to see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 601 W Mills Drive have any available units?
601 W Mills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Euless, TX
.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Euless Rent Report
.
What amenities does 601 W Mills Drive have?
Some of 601 W Mills Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 601 W Mills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
601 W Mills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 W Mills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 601 W Mills Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Euless
.
Does 601 W Mills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 601 W Mills Drive offers parking.
Does 601 W Mills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 W Mills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 W Mills Drive have a pool?
No, 601 W Mills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 601 W Mills Drive have accessible units?
No, 601 W Mills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 601 W Mills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 W Mills Drive has units with dishwashers.
