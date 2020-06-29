All apartments in Euless
522 Aransas Drive
522 Aransas Drive

522 Aransas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

522 Aransas Drive, Euless, TX 76039
hardwood floors
garage
oven
hardwood floors
oven
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 1 Bath home conveniently located in an established neighborhood behind Trinity High-School, HEB ISD. Tile flooring in the large Living and Dining room, and wood floor in all bedrooms. Large fenced backyard with shed for storage.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Does 522 Aransas Drive have any available units?
522 Aransas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
Is 522 Aransas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
522 Aransas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Aransas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 522 Aransas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 522 Aransas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 522 Aransas Drive offers parking.
Does 522 Aransas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Aransas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Aransas Drive have a pool?
No, 522 Aransas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 522 Aransas Drive have accessible units?
No, 522 Aransas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Aransas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 Aransas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Aransas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 Aransas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

