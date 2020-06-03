All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 517 Anthony Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
517 Anthony Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

517 Anthony Drive

517 Anthony Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

517 Anthony Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful property with lots of recent update. Updated master and other bathroom, Updated kitchen, Laminate floor, Large backyard with trees, Great school, Conventional location and so much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Anthony Drive have any available units?
517 Anthony Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 Anthony Drive have?
Some of 517 Anthony Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Anthony Drive currently offering any rent specials?
517 Anthony Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Anthony Drive pet-friendly?
No, 517 Anthony Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 517 Anthony Drive offer parking?
No, 517 Anthony Drive does not offer parking.
Does 517 Anthony Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Anthony Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Anthony Drive have a pool?
No, 517 Anthony Drive does not have a pool.
Does 517 Anthony Drive have accessible units?
No, 517 Anthony Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Anthony Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 Anthony Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr
Euless, TX 76039
The Arbors of Euless Apartments
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd
Euless, TX 76040
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave
Euless, TX 76039
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360
Euless, TX 76039
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary