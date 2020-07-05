All apartments in Euless
Last updated May 12 2020 at 2:04 AM

512 Calvary Drive

512 Calvary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

512 Calvary Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible one story home, split master suite, spacious kitchen, wonderful family neighborhood, Great location close to shopping and major highways, easy access to 183,360 & 121. The home is well maintained with an open floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Calvary Drive have any available units?
512 Calvary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Calvary Drive have?
Some of 512 Calvary Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Calvary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
512 Calvary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Calvary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 512 Calvary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 512 Calvary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 512 Calvary Drive offers parking.
Does 512 Calvary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Calvary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Calvary Drive have a pool?
No, 512 Calvary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 512 Calvary Drive have accessible units?
No, 512 Calvary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Calvary Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Calvary Drive has units with dishwashers.

