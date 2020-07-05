Incredible one story home, split master suite, spacious kitchen, wonderful family neighborhood, Great location close to shopping and major highways, easy access to 183,360 & 121. The home is well maintained with an open floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 512 Calvary Drive have any available units?
512 Calvary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Calvary Drive have?
Some of 512 Calvary Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Calvary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
512 Calvary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.