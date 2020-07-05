All apartments in Euless
507 Nita Lane
Last updated March 6 2020 at 10:14 PM

507 Nita Lane

507 Nita Lane · No Longer Available
Location

507 Nita Lane, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,591 sq ft, 1 story home in Euless! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept with granite counter tops. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Nita Lane have any available units?
507 Nita Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
Is 507 Nita Lane currently offering any rent specials?
507 Nita Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Nita Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 Nita Lane is pet friendly.
Does 507 Nita Lane offer parking?
No, 507 Nita Lane does not offer parking.
Does 507 Nita Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Nita Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Nita Lane have a pool?
No, 507 Nita Lane does not have a pool.
Does 507 Nita Lane have accessible units?
No, 507 Nita Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Nita Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Nita Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Nita Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Nita Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

