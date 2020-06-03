All apartments in Euless
505 Wilshire Drive

505 Wilshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

505 Wilshire Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Great 4-2 with 2 living areas in Euless, HEB ISD! NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT, stainless appliances, beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring & so much more! Entry opens to the first living area & bright kitchen with pretty glass front cabinets, breakfast bar, built-in microwave & refrigerator included. Spacious 19x16 second living has lovely bay windows. Nice master suite has his-and-hers closets & a private bath with walk-in shower. Nice sized secondaries, second bath has utility closet with stackable washer & dryer. Large backyard with covered patio within walking distance to Wilshire Elementary. Convenient to Dallas, Fort Worth or Arlington. One small dog under 30lbs only. No cats & no other animals considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Wilshire Drive have any available units?
505 Wilshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Wilshire Drive have?
Some of 505 Wilshire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Wilshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
505 Wilshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Wilshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Wilshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 505 Wilshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 505 Wilshire Drive offers parking.
Does 505 Wilshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 Wilshire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Wilshire Drive have a pool?
No, 505 Wilshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 505 Wilshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 505 Wilshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Wilshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Wilshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

