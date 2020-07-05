Beautiful house with 3 Bedrooms and a study in a gated community with a pool. Easy access to all major freeways, entertainment and shopping.**** A MUST SEE**** Tenant and Tenant's agent to verify all information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 502 Horse Shoe Drive have any available units?
502 Horse Shoe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Horse Shoe Drive have?
Some of 502 Horse Shoe Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Horse Shoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
502 Horse Shoe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.