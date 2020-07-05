All apartments in Euless
502 Horse Shoe Drive
502 Horse Shoe Drive

502 Horse Shoe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

502 Horse Shoe Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful house with 3 Bedrooms and a study in a gated community with a pool. Easy access to all major freeways, entertainment and shopping.**** A MUST SEE****
Tenant and Tenant's agent to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Horse Shoe Drive have any available units?
502 Horse Shoe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Horse Shoe Drive have?
Some of 502 Horse Shoe Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Horse Shoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
502 Horse Shoe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Horse Shoe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 502 Horse Shoe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 502 Horse Shoe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 502 Horse Shoe Drive offers parking.
Does 502 Horse Shoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Horse Shoe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Horse Shoe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 502 Horse Shoe Drive has a pool.
Does 502 Horse Shoe Drive have accessible units?
No, 502 Horse Shoe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Horse Shoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Horse Shoe Drive has units with dishwashers.

