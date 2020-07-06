All apartments in Euless
Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:44 AM

501 Renee Drive

501 Renee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

501 Renee Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Gorgeous 1-Story, split 4 bedroom home . Open Design , Spacious Family open to Dining, Great for entertaining! Close to DFW airport and major freeways. ***A MUST SEE*****
Tenant and tenants agent to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Renee Drive have any available units?
501 Renee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Renee Drive have?
Some of 501 Renee Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Renee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 Renee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Renee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 501 Renee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 501 Renee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 501 Renee Drive offers parking.
Does 501 Renee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Renee Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Renee Drive have a pool?
No, 501 Renee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 501 Renee Drive have accessible units?
No, 501 Renee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Renee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Renee Drive has units with dishwashers.

