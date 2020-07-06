Gorgeous 1-Story, split 4 bedroom home . Open Design , Spacious Family open to Dining, Great for entertaining! Close to DFW airport and major freeways. ***A MUST SEE***** Tenant and tenants agent to verify all information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 501 Renee Drive have any available units?
501 Renee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
What amenities does 501 Renee Drive have?
Some of 501 Renee Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
