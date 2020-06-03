All apartments in Euless
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:30 PM

501 Milam Drive

501 Milam Drive · No Longer Available
Location

501 Milam Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Midway Park Euless

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
MUST SEE home was just updated. Large lot

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Milam Drive have any available units?
501 Milam Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
Is 501 Milam Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 Milam Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Milam Drive pet-friendly?
No, 501 Milam Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 501 Milam Drive offer parking?
No, 501 Milam Drive does not offer parking.
Does 501 Milam Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Milam Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Milam Drive have a pool?
No, 501 Milam Drive does not have a pool.
Does 501 Milam Drive have accessible units?
No, 501 Milam Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Milam Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Milam Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Milam Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Milam Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

