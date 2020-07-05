All apartments in Euless
Last updated March 7 2020 at 8:58 AM

501 Angela Ln

501 Angela Lane · No Longer Available
Location

501 Angela Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely open concept home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a study plus 2 living areas. Ceiling Fans and blinds.
Stainless Steel appliances. Nice landscaping with large covered patio with ceiling fans. Corner lot. New paint and floors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Angela Ln have any available units?
501 Angela Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Angela Ln have?
Some of 501 Angela Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Angela Ln currently offering any rent specials?
501 Angela Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Angela Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Angela Ln is pet friendly.
Does 501 Angela Ln offer parking?
Yes, 501 Angela Ln offers parking.
Does 501 Angela Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Angela Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Angela Ln have a pool?
No, 501 Angela Ln does not have a pool.
Does 501 Angela Ln have accessible units?
No, 501 Angela Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Angela Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Angela Ln has units with dishwashers.

