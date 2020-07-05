501 Angela Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely open concept home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a study plus 2 living areas. Ceiling Fans and blinds.

Stainless Steel appliances. Nice landscaping with large covered patio with ceiling fans. Corner lot. New paint and floors!