Home
/
Euless, TX
/
413 Sage Lane
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:42 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
413 Sage Lane
413 Sage Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
413 Sage Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Cinnamon Ridge
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5202920)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 413 Sage Lane have any available units?
413 Sage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Euless, TX
.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Euless Rent Report
.
What amenities does 413 Sage Lane have?
Some of 413 Sage Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 413 Sage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
413 Sage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Sage Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 Sage Lane is pet friendly.
Does 413 Sage Lane offer parking?
No, 413 Sage Lane does not offer parking.
Does 413 Sage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Sage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Sage Lane have a pool?
No, 413 Sage Lane does not have a pool.
Does 413 Sage Lane have accessible units?
No, 413 Sage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Sage Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Sage Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
