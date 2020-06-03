412 South Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This freshly painted and well maintained home is ready for you to make your own. Unit 412 S. Main Street which is on the left side of building. Open floor plan, ceramic tile floors with a fireplace. Lots of storage. Centrally located and close to DFW Airport, shopping, dining, entertainment, etc... Garage converted to large Master Bedroom w/ lots of closet space. Come and make this one your own. Owner prefers a 2 year lease.



Security deposit equal to one months rent. Application fee is $60 per each adult. Pets on a case by case basis. We can only hold a property for approx 15 days. Upon acceptance and the lease executed we require the security deposit. Must have valid ID. No housing accepted.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.