Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:33 PM

412 South Main Street

412 S Main St · No Longer Available
Location

412 S Main St, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This freshly painted and well maintained home is ready for you to make your own. Unit 412 S. Main Street which is on the left side of building. Open floor plan, ceramic tile floors with a fireplace. Lots of storage. Centrally located and close to DFW Airport, shopping, dining, entertainment, etc... Garage converted to large Master Bedroom w/ lots of closet space. Come and make this one your own. Owner prefers a 2 year lease.

Security deposit equal to one months rent. Application fee is $60 per each adult. Pets on a case by case basis. We can only hold a property for approx 15 days. Upon acceptance and the lease executed we require the security deposit. Must have valid ID. No housing accepted.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 South Main Street have any available units?
412 South Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
Is 412 South Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
412 South Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 South Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 South Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 412 South Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 412 South Main Street offers parking.
Does 412 South Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 South Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 South Main Street have a pool?
No, 412 South Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 412 South Main Street have accessible units?
No, 412 South Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 412 South Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 South Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 South Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 South Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

