Last updated February 27 2020

408 Yorkshire Drive

408 Yorkshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

408 Yorkshire Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

Property Amenities
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home conveniently located. Updated interior paint, ceramic tile, laminate flooring and carpet. Light and bright kitchen features granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Large backyard with trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Yorkshire Drive have any available units?
408 Yorkshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Yorkshire Drive have?
Some of 408 Yorkshire Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Yorkshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
408 Yorkshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Yorkshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 408 Yorkshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 408 Yorkshire Drive offer parking?
No, 408 Yorkshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 408 Yorkshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Yorkshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Yorkshire Drive have a pool?
No, 408 Yorkshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 408 Yorkshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 408 Yorkshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Yorkshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Yorkshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

