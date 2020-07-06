408 Yorkshire Drive

Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home conveniently located. Updated interior paint, ceramic tile, laminate flooring and carpet. Light and bright kitchen features granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Large backyard with trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
