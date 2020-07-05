All apartments in Euless
406 E Denton Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

406 E Denton Drive

406 East Denton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

406 East Denton Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Woodcreek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the coveted HEB ISD!! Massive bathroom with jack and jill sinks, open kitchen with tile throughout the entire home. Hurry and apply, this won't last long!! Does not include washer-dryer or fridge. PICTURES are of the adjacent unit on this same Fourplex, not the unit for lease. The units are of identical specifications, and similar characteristics throughout. Pictures will be updated after 4-1 as necessary. Water charge will be charged at $40 per month paid to the management company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 E Denton Drive have any available units?
406 E Denton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 E Denton Drive have?
Some of 406 E Denton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 E Denton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
406 E Denton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 E Denton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 406 E Denton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 406 E Denton Drive offer parking?
No, 406 E Denton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 406 E Denton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 E Denton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 E Denton Drive have a pool?
No, 406 E Denton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 406 E Denton Drive have accessible units?
No, 406 E Denton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 406 E Denton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 E Denton Drive has units with dishwashers.

