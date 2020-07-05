406 E Denton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the coveted HEB ISD!! Massive bathroom with jack and jill sinks, open kitchen with tile throughout the entire home. Hurry and apply, this won't last long!! Does not include washer-dryer or fridge. PICTURES are of the adjacent unit on this same Fourplex, not the unit for lease. The units are of identical specifications, and similar characteristics throughout. Pictures will be updated after 4-1 as necessary. Water charge will be charged at $40 per month paid to the management company.