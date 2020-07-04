All apartments in Euless
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

405 Lone Oak Circle

405 Lone Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

405 Lone Oak Circle, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Lone Oak Circle have any available units?
405 Lone Oak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
Is 405 Lone Oak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
405 Lone Oak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Lone Oak Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Lone Oak Circle is pet friendly.
Does 405 Lone Oak Circle offer parking?
No, 405 Lone Oak Circle does not offer parking.
Does 405 Lone Oak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Lone Oak Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Lone Oak Circle have a pool?
No, 405 Lone Oak Circle does not have a pool.
Does 405 Lone Oak Circle have accessible units?
No, 405 Lone Oak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Lone Oak Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Lone Oak Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Lone Oak Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Lone Oak Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

