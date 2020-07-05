All apartments in Euless
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

404 Fountainside Drive

404 Fountainside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

404 Fountainside Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
One story home with 4Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Wooden floors and nice size of kitchen with plenty of cabinets
Rockland. electric cook tops , microwave, utility room is right next to kitchen for convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Fountainside Drive have any available units?
404 Fountainside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 Fountainside Drive have?
Some of 404 Fountainside Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Fountainside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
404 Fountainside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Fountainside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 404 Fountainside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 404 Fountainside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 404 Fountainside Drive offers parking.
Does 404 Fountainside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Fountainside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Fountainside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 404 Fountainside Drive has a pool.
Does 404 Fountainside Drive have accessible units?
No, 404 Fountainside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Fountainside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Fountainside Drive has units with dishwashers.

