All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 402 Moss Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
402 Moss Hill Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
402 Moss Hill Lane
402 Moss Hill Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
402 Moss Hill Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Sought after GCISD, Cute 1 story....Refridgerator stays
$45 application fee for anyone 18 and over, Apply on Line see instructions in Documents
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 402 Moss Hill Lane have any available units?
402 Moss Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Euless, TX
.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Euless Rent Report
.
What amenities does 402 Moss Hill Lane have?
Some of 402 Moss Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 402 Moss Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
402 Moss Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Moss Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 402 Moss Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Euless
.
Does 402 Moss Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 402 Moss Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 402 Moss Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Moss Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Moss Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 402 Moss Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 402 Moss Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 402 Moss Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Moss Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Moss Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
