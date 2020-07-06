All apartments in Euless
402 Calvary Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

402 Calvary Drive

402 Calvary Dr · No Longer Available
Location

402 Calvary Dr, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
oven
3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage . 1875 square feet! 1-story. Built in 2005. Lots of shelving and built-ins. Linen closet. Separate utility room. Washer and dryer hook-up. Central air conditioning. Central heat. Must rent ASAP. Price Reduced. .Rent:OPTiON-A: $2,000 Rent per month. $1900 Deposit.$50 rental application fee per adult.BAD CREDiT OK. New paint. Neatly and tastefully landscaped. Quaint and family-oriented neighborhood. Buyer to verify Schools,SQFT and all info pertaining to this property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

