Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home include everything you are looking for in a home! Location, price, layout, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, wood plank flooring, tall ceilings, beautiful natural light and the biggest backyard I have ever seen! plenty of room and space to live comfortably and in a prime location, walking distance to local schools. Refrigerator and washer and dryer are all included and good thing too because they are beautiful.