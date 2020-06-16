All apartments in Euless
323 Lexington Lane

323 Lexington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

323 Lexington Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
This remodeled & MOVE-IN READY 3 bed, 2 bath home offers stunning updates and amazing location just minutes from DFW airport, multiple highways for easy commute to Dallas or Fort Worth, downtown Grapevine, Glade Parks & Southlake Town Square! Gorgeous, Nail-Down Handscraped Hardwoods, Granite countertops in kitchen + bathrooms, stone backsplash, updated lighting & fixtures, fireplace, fresh paint, & more! Split bedroom floorplan features HUGE master. 3rd bedroom makes for perfect home office. Includes Fridge! Relaxing backyard completes the package!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Lexington Lane have any available units?
323 Lexington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 Lexington Lane have?
Some of 323 Lexington Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Lexington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
323 Lexington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Lexington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 323 Lexington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 323 Lexington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 323 Lexington Lane offers parking.
Does 323 Lexington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Lexington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Lexington Lane have a pool?
No, 323 Lexington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 323 Lexington Lane have accessible units?
No, 323 Lexington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Lexington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 Lexington Lane has units with dishwashers.

