323 Lexington Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This remodeled & MOVE-IN READY 3 bed, 2 bath home offers stunning updates and amazing location just minutes from DFW airport, multiple highways for easy commute to Dallas or Fort Worth, downtown Grapevine, Glade Parks & Southlake Town Square! Gorgeous, Nail-Down Handscraped Hardwoods, Granite countertops in kitchen + bathrooms, stone backsplash, updated lighting & fixtures, fireplace, fresh paint, & more! Split bedroom floorplan features HUGE master. 3rd bedroom makes for perfect home office. Includes Fridge! Relaxing backyard completes the package!