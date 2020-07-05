Rent Calculator
320 Channing Lane
320 Channing Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
320 Channing Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 bath house with Award winning Grapevine schools. Easy access to major freeways. Huge patio and well maintained backyard.....WON'T LAST LONG.....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 Channing Lane have any available units?
320 Channing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Euless, TX
.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Euless Rent Report
.
What amenities does 320 Channing Lane have?
Some of 320 Channing Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 320 Channing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
320 Channing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Channing Lane pet-friendly?
No, 320 Channing Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Euless
.
Does 320 Channing Lane offer parking?
Yes, 320 Channing Lane offers parking.
Does 320 Channing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Channing Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Channing Lane have a pool?
No, 320 Channing Lane does not have a pool.
Does 320 Channing Lane have accessible units?
No, 320 Channing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Channing Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Channing Lane has units with dishwashers.
