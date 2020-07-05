All apartments in Euless
320 Channing Lane
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:13 AM

320 Channing Lane

320 Channing Lane · No Longer Available
Location

320 Channing Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 bath house with Award winning Grapevine schools. Easy access to major freeways. Huge patio and well maintained backyard.....WON'T LAST LONG.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Channing Lane have any available units?
320 Channing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Channing Lane have?
Some of 320 Channing Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Channing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
320 Channing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Channing Lane pet-friendly?
No, 320 Channing Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 320 Channing Lane offer parking?
Yes, 320 Channing Lane offers parking.
Does 320 Channing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Channing Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Channing Lane have a pool?
No, 320 Channing Lane does not have a pool.
Does 320 Channing Lane have accessible units?
No, 320 Channing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Channing Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Channing Lane has units with dishwashers.

